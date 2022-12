OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City fire crews are investigating a fire the consumed a home in southeast Oklahoma City.

On Saturday morning, residents near S.E. 29th and High Ave. called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from a neighbor’s home.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they were able to prevent the flames from spreading.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.