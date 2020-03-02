House passes bill to change virtual charter school board structure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Today, Oklahoma Legislators took steps some say will create greater accountability and transparency for Oklahoma alternative school options.

Just in the last three weeks, charter schools in Oklahoma have come under fire over allegations of illegal student recruiting and shielding funds from the state.

Today, a bill passed the House that will restructure who oversees the students and the administration of virtual charter schools in Oklahoma.

There was debate on the floor Monday over House Bill 1229.

The legislation would move the current state Virtual Charter School Board under the Oklahoma Office of Education Quality and Accountability.

“I wish that we could look at charter school financials like we look at public school financial hopefully this will be a step in the right direction," said Toni Hasenbeck.

Representative Hasenback of Elgin was an educator for almost 2 decades. She says she is not against virtual charter schools.

“I want to make sure that we have those opportunities for other students and I want to make sure those entities are making sure that they are doing their part too,” said Hasenbeck.

“It's important because we need oversight. There are existing statues not being enforced,” said Senator Ron Sharp.

Senator Sharp of Shawnee says right now, the current Virtual Charter School Board and State Board of Education aren’t taking the necessary action to hold virtual schools accountable.

He says putting power into the hands of the OEQA would help.

“Some say we need more transparency. Obviously the more transparency, the more we know who the bad actors are,” Sharp said.

The bill passed 63-34 in the House.

We reached out to Epic, the state’s largest virtual charter school, and they sent us this statement:

"As a school, we make it our practice to not comment on legislation this early in the legislative session as it can change. In general, we support bills that protect Oklahoma parents' right to public school choice and equal opportunity for the students we serve." Shelly Hickman, Assistant Superintendent, Epic

The bill now moves on to the Senate for debate.