OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thunderstorms moved through the metro, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house after it was struck by lightning.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home near N.W. 180th and May Ave. following a lightning strike.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they realized a large house had been struck.

Fortunately, the house did not catch on fire.

However, officials say the lightning strike did cause a hole in the roof.

Fire crews were able to quickly cover it with a tarp to prevent the rain from causing any other damage to the home.