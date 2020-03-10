House votes down bill to regulate child marriage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A bill surrounding teen marriage failed on the Oklahoma House floor Monday.

“This would essentially say that a child has to be emancipated as an adult through the judicial system in order to make an adult decision like getting married,” said the bill's author, Rep. Jason Dunnington.

Rep. Dunnington co-authoring the piece of legislation.

House Bill 3873 says minors under the age of 16 and 17 wanting to get married, would first have to be emancipated.

He says the idea was sparked by a visitor.

“I had a case where a young woman came to my office and told me the tragic story of how her parents forced her to get married when she got pregnant at age 16 and she had to marry her abuser,” said Rep. Dunnington.

Currently, Oklahoma law states that you have to be 18 years old to apply for a marriage license without parental consent.

However, you can apply at 16 with parental consent and anyone younger than 16 needs parental consent and a court order.

“I just find it ironic that a 16-or-17-year-old can’t vote, can’t drink, can’t join the army, can’t be out after 10 o'clock unless they’re coming home from work, but yet they can be forced to get married? It just doesn’t make a lot of sense,” said Rep. Dunnington.

Data from the PEW Research Center shows child marriage is more common in the southern United States.

It also shows that Oklahoma ranks 4th highest in the number of teen marriages (number of 15-to-17-year-olds married).

Rep. Dunnington says he believes there have been thousands of teen marriages in Oklahoma in the last five years.

A majority of representatives, like Rep. Jim Olsen, voted the bill down.

Olsen says parents should be able to have a say.

“We don’t want arranged marriages when somebody hates the other one or anything like that, but this is better left in the hands of parents who can authorize it if they feel this is an unusual situation that warrants it,” he said.

He also weighed in on specific circumstances.

“There are exceptions, and that’s what this bill dealt with unusual exceptions and I felt like those choices ought to be left in the hands of the family with the advice of the parents,” said Rep. Olsen.

One thing both sides do agree on: parents should be involved in their child's lives.

“Had it passed, parents could have still been involved all through the process, and by all means, if your 16-or-17-year-old is getting married… I hope you’re involved in the process,” said Rep. Dunnington.

“We need strong families, and in order to have strong families we need to leave the proper decisions that are theirs... in their hands,” added Rep. Olsen.

Dunnington says he hopes to bring the bill back this week.