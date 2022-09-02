MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma church that is known for helping the community is planning another event this weekend.

Organizers from Ebenezer Baptist Church will be hosting a household goods giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Divine Wisdom Worship Center in Midwest City.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, residents can head to Divine Wisdom Worship Center to get free household furniture, furnishings, and other goods.

Organizers say they have three 53-foot trailers loaded with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items.

Divine Wisdom Worship Center is located at 8320 N.E. 10th St. in Midwest City.