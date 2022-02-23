OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Wednesday’s winter weather brought an unpleasant mix of snow, sleet and rain, in addition to a wind chill well below zero degrees.

Dr. Noor Jihan Abdul-Haaq, a physician and the practice owner of Peace of Mind Pediatrics told KFOR that in those conditions, the amount of time recommended to stay outside typically depends on a number of factors, including temperature, wind chill and wet conditions.

“Anytime it’s less than 32 degrees Fahrenheit, especially for children, you want to minimize their time outside due to the risk of them possibly getting frostbite,” said Dr. Jihan Abdul-Haaq.

Jihan Abdul-Haaq says pay attention to keeping extremities like ears, hands and feet covered by dressing in plenty of layers, including thermals, hats, and gloves.

“You want to have items that are hopefully waterproof. And if you don’t have those things, then that time outside should be very brief, maybe five or ten minutes, depending on the gear that you have,” she said.

She encourages Oklahomans to watch for specific signs that it’s time to move indoors, once skin has been exposed for a prolonged period of time.

“Frostnip in the first [sign] to rewarm,” she said. “You’ll start to feel the tingling in your hands, your nose, your toes or your ears.”

And while the recommendation for being outside during severe weather is not more than 20 minutes, Dr. Jihan Abdul-Haaq advised that it’s more of a guideline than a set rule.

“You may not have to run right inside, but be aware that that is the start of your body telling you it’s really, really cold and giving you a sign to tell you to go inside or to warm up.”

As a first line of defense, Jihan Abdul-Haaq also recommended running hands and feet under warm (not hot) water for about fifteen minutes, after the prolonged exposure.

However, after too much time in the cold, the level of risk for frostbite or hypothermia increases incrementally, causing damage if not treated quickly.

“If it’s more severe, they need medical treatment as it can blister and cause damage to skin, muscle or even bone,” Jihan Abdul-Haaq said. “Some people get numb so fast they don’t realize the damage that’s been done.”