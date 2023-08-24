KFOR Meteorologist Damien Lodes tracks how hot clothing can get in extreme heat. (KFOR)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — With the record-breaking and dangerous heat in Oklahoma, it is important to take precautions.

The intense temperatures make all outdoor surfaces hotter like metal chairs, tables, pavement, cars, and the list goes on.

What about your clothing?

You have seen the KFOR meteorologists gathering temperature readings from those outside surfaces and now we look at cloth.

To start the experiment, a variety of shirts in different colors.

The colors we chose were orange, neon yellow, grey, pink, blue, white, and black.

All the shirts started in an air-conditioned room and had an initial temp around 71°.

After placing them in direct sunlight in 100°+ weather, they quickly jumped in temperature.

After just one minute every shirt jumped at least 40° and the dark shirts jumped at least 60°.

After 30 minutes, every shirt had heated up at least 50° and the dark shirts jumped over 80°

Outdoor shirt temperatures after 30 minutes in 105.6°. (KFOR)

The black t-shirt jumped almost 100° after just 30 minutes of direct sun exposure.

Results from sun exposure on different fabrics on a 105.6°. (KFOR)

The bottom line is that when temperatures are 100+ you should be mindful to wear light colors, hydrate, and stay in the shade so you don’t get overheated.