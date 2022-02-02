OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just how many inches of precipitation will your house see? The National Weather Service in Norman is sharing some tips on the best ways to measure snow and ice.

You think it would be as simple as looking in a rain gauge, putting out a ruler?

There are more steps to getting a more accurate measurement than you may realize!

How to measure snow:

Find a flat, unsheltered area. Avoid snow drifts, up against buildings or structures, elevated surfaces, and under trees. Using a ruler, yardstick, etc., stick the ruler into the snow until you just hit the ground. Do not penetrate the ground. Make sure the ruler is perpendicular to the ground. Get as near to eye level as possible to take the measurement. Take multiple (4-6) readings. Average the readings.

How to measure ice:

Find a tree or shrub branch. Use tape measure, ruler, etc. to measure the ice on the top and bottom of the branch, not including the branch. (Usually the thickest measurement is on the bottom.) Add the two measurements together then divide by two. This will give you the average ice accumulation.

Once you’ve measured your snow/ice, send in your measurements and pics to the National Weather Service and KFOR!