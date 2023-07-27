OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Schools across the Sooner State take time out of their mornings to salute the Oklahoma State Flag following the Pledge of Allegiance – and while the words stay the same, it seems not everyone agrees on how the physical gesture should be done.

So how did we get two different ways to salute the Oklahoma flag?

Flag History

Oklahoma’s first flag was adopted in 1911. The flag featured a large white star edged with blue on a red field with the number 46 written in blue inside the star, to represent the Sooner State being the 46th state in the Union.

A contest was held in 1924 to change the flag as predominantly red flags became associated with communism.

The Oklahoma State Flag we know today was designed by Louise Funk Fluke and officially adopted in 1925.

Louise Fluke and the Oklahoma state flag. 2012.201.B0211.0477, Oklahoma Publishing Company Photography Collection, OHS

An Osage warrior’s circular rawhide shield is center upon a field of French Blue, decorated with six painted crosses (often used to depict stars in Native artwork) on the face of the shield.

The lower half of the shield has seven pendant eagle feathers and a calumet, or peace pipe, crossed by an olive branch.

The word “Oklahoma” was placed below the shield and other symbols in 1941.

Salute History

The official salute to the State Flag of Oklahoma was introduced during the Sooner State’s Diamond Jubilee, celebrating of 75 years of statehood.

I salute the flag of the State of Oklahoma. Its symbols of peace unite all people. Official salute to the Oklahoma State Flag

The pledge was approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on April 22, by the Senate on May 18, and filed with the Secretary of State on May 19, 1982.

A Concurrent Resolution adopting an official salute to the Oklahoma State Flag. WHEREAS, the Oklahoma Legislature adopted Senate Joint Resolution No. 24 on May 9, 1941, which officially approved and adopted the present Oklahoma State Flag; and WHEREAS, no official form of salute has been provided for the Oklahoma State Flag; and WHEREAS, 1982 is Oklahoma’s Diamond Jubilee Anniversary and an appropriate time for adopting a salute to the Oklahoma State Flag.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the House of Representatives of the 2nd Session of the 38th Oklahoma Legislature, the Senate concurring therein: THAT the following is adopted as the official salute to the Oklahoma State Flag:

“I salute the flag of the State of Oklahoma. Its symbols of peace unite all people.” House Concurrent Resolution No. 1034

How Do You Salute?

A photo from The Oklahoman in late June sparked a lot of discussion on the protocol for saluting the Oklahoma flag.

While some immediately recognized the hand gesture as the traditional salute performed during the pledge, many others were not familiar.

With all the confusion, KFOR went looking for answers on the origins of this homage.

After reaching out to several metro school districts and public library systems, the Oklahoma Historical Society and the State Department of Education, an answer to this question still remains a mystery.

It seems there is no official written rule on how to properly salute the Oklahoma flag.

The hand gesture itself is a modified version of the Bellamy salute.

Created in 1892 as a way to salute the American flag, students were instructed to point their hands, palm down, towards the flag while reciting the pledge.

However, when Italian fascists and Nazi Germans took on a similar salute that mimicked the Roman salute, many in the U.S. argued it was virtually indistinguishable from the fascists’ version of saluting.

So, Congress officially changed the U.S. salute protocol in 1942 to the hand over the heart we know today.

A part of the official etiquette not often performed is extending the right hand, palm upward, toward the flag at the words ‘‘to the flag’’ and holding that position until the end of the pledge.

It is that gesture many Oklahomans use to salute our state flag – but since it is more of an unofficial oral tradition, many others simply keep their hand over their heart as they do with the Pledge of Allegiance.