The price of regular gasoline reached a record high on Monday, June 6, hitting $4.86 per gallon. Diesel prices also set a new record of $5.64 per gallon at the start of the week, according to AAA.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Oklahoma using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of June 8. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Oklahoma by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.54

– Week change: +$0.33 (+7.8%)

– Year change: +$1.79 (+64.9%)

– Gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.54 (6/8/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.18

– Week change: +$0.12 (+2.3%)

– Year change: +$2.23 (+75.9%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.30 (5/8/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Oklahoma

#1. Oklahoma City: $4.55

#2. Le Flore-Sequoyah: $4.55

#3. Tulsa: $4.50

#4. Lawton: $4.36

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $6.39

#2. Nevada: $5.56

#3. Illinois: $5.53

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Georgia: $4.38

#2. Arkansas: $4.48

#3. Mississippi: $4.49

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162