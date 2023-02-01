MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – A Mustang High School science teacher was arrested Wednesday morning on several charges, including rape and lewd acts of a minor.

Mustang Police Chief Rob Groseclose told KFOR their investigation into 60-year-old Raymond Thomas Garner began on January 27.

Raymond Thomas Garner. Photo courtesy: Mustang Police Department.

Chief Groseclose said it all started when a Mustang Police Resource Officer notified the police department of rumors that a former student had an inappropriate relationship with Garner.

“This information was relayed to our Criminal Investigations Division for follow up. CID staff spoke with the reported victim where she disclosed that she had been in an unwanted long-time sexual relationship with her former high school science teacher while attending Mustang High School. City staff conducted a formal interview with the victim, who gave great detail related to numerous inappropriate sex acts involving Mr. Garner from 2014 to 2017,” stated Chief Groseclose.

Garner has been employed at Mustang High School since August of 1990, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The investigation revealed that the female student was having sexual contact with Garner, who was not only her science teacher but a National Honor Society advisor.

Chief Groseclose added the victim provided officials physical evidence further linking Garner to the sex crimes.

“It was incredibly brave for this young woman to admit what happened to her while a student in Mustang,” said Chief Groseclose. “Often times, rape is not reported because the victim fears she or he won’t be believed. When a teacher who has influence over a student’s future is violating her in a sexual manner, it can be even more difficult to come forward.”

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, who is assisting in this case, said these unwanted sexual acts occurred “hundreds” of times both on school property and at Garner’s home in Oklahoma City.

Garner now sits behind bars at the Mustang City Jail.

His charges include:

First Degree Rape

Lewd or Indecent Proposals or Acts to a Child

Forcible Sodomy

Mustang Public Schools Superintendent Charles Bradley said, “We are shocked and saddened and outraged at the allegations levied against one of our longtime employees today.”

Bradley added Garner has been suspended as this is a “personnel issue” and an active investigation.

Mustang Public Schools took a ‘snow day’ Wednesday, but said they’ll have counselors available to both students and teachers as soon as they resume class.

“We will support our Bronco family as we unpack this situation together,” said Bradley.

However, as the news broke to Mustang High School families, concerns started to circulate.

News 4 spoke with a Mustang High School mother off-camera.

She said, “I didn’t really know him, and as far as I know, neither of my kids had him as a teacher. I’m in shock, though, seeing as how he’s been a teacher for 33 years. It brings to mind the question: How many others?”

What we can tell you is the same message that we have shared with our staff: MPS is 100% committed to the safety of our staff and students and we expect all employees to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. We will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children. We take every precaution to ensure the safety of our students, including requiring mandatory and thorough background checks and fingerprint clearance prior to hiring any individual. We expect that our staff conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times, and any time there is a question of safety or misconduct, we immediately investigate and notify the appropriate authorities. Mustang Public Schools Superintendent Charles Bradley wrote in an email to MPS families Wednesday afternoon

Groseclose said it’s still very early into their investigation.

Anyone who had inappropriate communications or contact with Garner while he was a teacher should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.