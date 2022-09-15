OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The great state fair of Oklahoma is underway, and we took a day to find out just how much it costs for a fun day at the fair.

A fair ticket was $15, which started the total off there. Of course, when you get into the state fair the first thing you have to do is eat.

A jumbo corndog, a fry bread taco and a chocolate covered cheesecake comes to $29. A $7 32 oz. lemonade to add to that. If you want to play games, which can cost anywhere from $5-$10 or more depending on what or how much you play, or ride rides it will cost more. A wristband to ride rides on weekdays is $30 plus $10 for a couple games, bringing the total to $91.

Of course, the price can fluctuate up or depending if you pay for parking, attend any of the events going on like Disney on Ice or even don’t play games or ride rides. You also don’t have to get a wristband for rides.

Instead, you can pay money for credits as you go ride on rides. There are several ways to save at the fair with things like coupon books that cost $5 regular price. They also have military day on Sept. 19 where veterans or active military and their spouses can get in free by showing a military ID and so much more.

You can find more deals at the fair here.