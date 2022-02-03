OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Metro hospitals are following suit with the rest of the country facing significant staffing shortages. Some feared with the winter weather blowing through, that problem would only multiply if employees had to call out because of treacherous road conditions.

“We are down from our ideal staffing models on most days,” said Karyl James, Chief Nursing Officer at Mercy Hospital. “Any additional call-ins to that just enhances that gap and makes it a whole lot deeper.”

Brooke Cayot, a spokeswoman for INTEGRIS Hospital, added it “would make an already difficult situation that much more difficult.”

That’s why the hospitals are doing all they can to help its employees.

“We have blocks of hotel rooms locally near the hospital that we have reserved and are paying for so that our coworkers don’t have to worry about that lodging and transportation to and from their homes,” said James. “Some of our team members live in Weatherford, in Enid and so they will travel, you know, up to an hour and a half, sometimes on a normal day without snow, ice. We wanted to make sure that we had a warm, safe place for our coworkers should they need or want that option. “

Mercy is also shuttling its employees from the hotels to the hospitals. Employees with four-wheel drive, like James, are also transporting employees.

Cayot said INTEGRIS is offering its employees discounted rates with nearby hotels.

“We also provide limited accommodations and meals within the hospitals for those who do not think they can get to and from work safely,” said Cayot. “It is critical that our caregivers show up for work. We are open every day, all day and have patients who count on us.”

OU Health took a different approach to weathering this week’s storm, offering some employees the opportunity to work from home and showering and sleeping accommodations at the hospital.

“We want to limit their risk whenever we can, especially during events like this,” said Rowdy Anthony, the Vice President of Emergency Services at OU Health.