How to help loved ones with Alzheimer’s while also taking care of yourself

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Taking care of a loved one with Alzheimer’s can impact one’s physical and mental well-being, so it’s important to make sure you’re taking care of yourself.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers these tips:

Become an educated caregiver.

Understand the disease, its progression and typical behavioral and physical changes. Resources in your community can help.

Build a support network.

Organize friends and family who want to help provide care and support. Reach out to local online support groups or online communities to connect with other caregivers. If stress becomes overwhelming, seek professional help.

Find time for yourself

It’s normal to need a break from caregiving. No one can do it all by themselves. Family visits can be less frequent or not happening at all – and respite help may not be an option, but you still must take time for yourself. Taking care of yourself will help you be a better caregiver.

Know you’re doing your best.

It’s normal to lose patience or feel as if your care falls short sometimes. You’re trying your hardest in an incredibly tough situation. For support and encouragement, consider joining an online support group.

You can also call the Alzheimer’s helpline, available 24/7, at 800-272-3900 or visit resources on this website.