OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The annular solar eclipse will cross over North America on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Oklahoman will be able to see a partial eclipse as it passes over.

Watch KFOR’s Meteorologist Emily Sutton explain what you will see on Saturday.

When looking at any eclipse you need to take safety precautions to protect your eyes.

There are special glasses you can use, but if you don’t have access a few simple items can be used to create a safe DIY viewer.

Watch the video above as KFOR’s Emily Sutton explains how to do it!

You will need these items:

Paper

Scissors

Tape

Foil

shoe box or cereal box

The Ring of Fire eclipse, as it is also called, will start at 10:21 a.m. central time, it will peak at 11:49 a.m., and ends at 1:23 p.m.