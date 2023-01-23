OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The first big snowstorm of 2023 will arrive in Oklahoma on Tuesday. KFOR is looking out for you with an old but new way to prepare.

It’s a simple mix serving as a de-icer.

“Well, I’ll give it a try,” said Liz McGuinness. “I’m always open.”

Water and rubbing alcohol mixed work like magic when defrosting your car window.

“I used to keep spray bottles with rubbing alcohol and water in there, and it quickly takes care of the ice,” said Trooper Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It’s a straightforward way to prepare for Tuesday’s snowstorm.

Central Oklahoma can expect widespread snow and rain, making driving conditions dangerous, especially in rural areas.

“We are statewide, and 99% of the state is rural,” said Foster. “Weather events affect those areas probably a little bit worse than they do the metro sometimes because there’s equipment in the metro.”

Roads, bridges, and overpasses will be treated, but the best thing to do is take it slowly.