How to pay Oklahoma County property taxes during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The deadline to pay property taxes in Oklahoma County is just days away, but county officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an issue for some property owners.

Oklahoma County Treasurer Butch Freeman says that while most property owners have paid taxes by mail or online, there are some residents who must pay in cash.

While that can be done, Freeman says there are precautions that need to be taken.

“The first requirement to keep the public and our staff safe due to the Covid-19 virus is you must wear some type of personal protection face mask. The second requirement is social distancing. There may be long lines and we will insist on keeping at least 6 feet of space between you and others waiting to pay their property taxes,” he said.

Freeman’s office is located on the third floor of the Oklahoma County Annex Building, located at 320 Robert S. Kerr. Office hours to pay with cash are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.