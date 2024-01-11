OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma winter weather can be dangerous and you should make sure to check your vehicle is ready.

KFOR Meteorologist Aaron Brackett has these tips for you.

Check tire pressure. Make sure it is set at the proper pressure to get the best grip on roads

Check your windshield washer fluid. Make sure it is rated for subfreezing temperatures

Check your engine’s oil level

Check your battery. Look to see if the bolts are tight. Also put a set of jumper cables in your vehicle

Fill your gas tank

Keep a roadside emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle. This should include a phone charger, blankets, ice scraper, and a first aid kit.