OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma winter weather can be dangerous and you should make sure to check your vehicle is ready.
KFOR Meteorologist Aaron Brackett has these tips for you.
- Check tire pressure. Make sure it is set at the proper pressure to get the best grip on roads
- Check your windshield washer fluid. Make sure it is rated for subfreezing temperatures
- Check your engine’s oil level
- Check your battery. Look to see if the bolts are tight. Also put a set of jumper cables in your vehicle
- Fill your gas tank
- Keep a roadside emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle. This should include a phone charger, blankets, ice scraper, and a first aid kit.
