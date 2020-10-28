How to report home, car damage due to downed tree limbs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans continue to assess the damage left behind by the ice storm, many people will likely be forced to file claims with their insurance companies.

As the storm moved through the state, the strong winds and ice brought down power lines and tree limbs.

Officials say those tree limbs likely caused thousands of dollars worth of damages to homes and cars.

For Oklahomans who experienced damage to cars, homes or property, AAA Insurance recommends these tips to help the claims process go smoothly:

Take appropriate immediate and temporary measures to prevent further damage. If you do make minor repairs before an insurance adjuster arrives, save receipts to submit for reimbursement.

Phone your insurance agent or company immediately. Be prepared with a list of questions ahead of time: Am I covered? Does my claim exceed my deductible? How long will it take to process my claim? Will I need to obtain estimates for repairs to structural damage?

If your home is damaged to the extent you cannot live there, find out if you have coverage for additional living expenses for accommodations while repairs are completed. If you do stay at a hotel, keep your receipts for reimbursement.

Schedule a time for an adjuster to inspect the damage to your property.

Prepare a list of lost or damaged articles. Avoid throwing out damaged items until the adjuster has visited. Consider photographing or videotaping the damage.

Get claim forms. Insurance companies will send required claim forms by a specified time period. Be sure to completely fill out the form and return promptly to avoid delays.

