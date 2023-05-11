OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular Broadway musical that has taken the world by storm is coming back to Oklahoma City.

OKC Broadway announced that a digital lottery will be held for Hamilton tickets, which will begin with the show’s first performance on May 24 at the Civic Center Music Hall.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. on May 12 and will close at 12 p.m. on May 18 for tickets to performances from May 24 through May 28.

How to enter Hamilton lottery

Use the official app for HAMILTON , (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

, (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app). The lottery will open at 10AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 PM and 4 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

Participants must be 18-years-old or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

For more information, visit the OKC Broadway website.