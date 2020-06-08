How you can prevent child deaths in hot cars

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures near triple digits, AAA is reminding parents and caregivers of important tips to follow so that no child is left behind in a hot car.

According to AAA, a child dies from heatstroke about once every 10 days from being left alone in a hot vehicle. Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash vehicle fatality for kids 14 and younger.

You should never leave your child unsupervised in a vehicle, even for a minute.

Temperatures inside of a car, even on a mild and sunny day, can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

AAA reports that in nearly 30% of heatstroke cases, a child got into a vehicle on their own. If your child is missing, check your vehicle right away.

Childrens’ bodies are particularly susceptible to heatstroke because their bodies can heat up five times faster than adults.”

According to Noheatstroke.org, 52 children died last year in hot cars in the U.S.

Officials at AAA say prevention is the best way to keep heatstroke at bay. Remember to ACT.

A void heat stroke-related injury and death by never leaving your child in a vehicle, even for a minute. Teach your children never to play in or around vehicles.

void heat stroke-related injury and death by never leaving your child in a vehicle, even for a minute. Teach your children never to play in or around vehicles. C reate reminders and habits that give you and any caregivers a safety net. Leave an important item – a purse, cell phone or wallet – in the rear seats, prompting you to check the back before locking the doors and walking away. Arrange for your day care provider to call you if your child is unexpectedly absent. Always check in with your spouse after day care drop off, particularly when there’s a change in routine.

reate reminders and habits that give you and any caregivers a safety net. Take action if you see an unattended child or pet in a vehicle. Dial 911 and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.