OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded Oklahoma City with 30 vouchers for affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities.

According to HUD, the vouchers provided Oklahoma City with $166,550 to offer permanent affordable housing for non-elderly persons with disabilities.

“People with disabilities deserve access to affordable housing that meets their needs,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Today’s funding is an important step forward – one that will help more persons with disabilities serve as fully integrated members of their communities and allow them to live independently and with dignity.”

HUD says the housing assistance announced on Wednesday offers funding to housing agencies to help non-elderly persons with disabilities who are transitioning out of institutional or other isolated settings, at serious risk of institutionalization, homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless.

“Non-elderly disabled people are too often left out of the conversation when it comes to policies and their implementation,” said Candace Valenzuela, Southwest HUD Regional Administrator. “These Mainstream Housing Choice Vouchers will both create more opportunities for our disabled neighbors and will also ensure that our communities aren’t missing people and voices that should be present.”