HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Hughes County Health Department say residents can be tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site.

The health department is hosting a drive-thru testing clinic on Tuesday, June 16 at Holdenville High School.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., residents can come by for a free test.

Officials say people do not need a doctor’s note, insurance, or an appointment. However, you must be 18-years-old or older, or be 16-years-old with in-person parental consent.