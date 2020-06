HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Hughes County Health Department say 48 residents were tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site Tuesday.

The health department hosted a drive-thru testing clinic June 16 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Holdenville High School.

On Tuesday, officials say 48 people took advantage of this opportunity.

Results take a few days so it is unknown at this time how many of those people tested positive for COVID-19.