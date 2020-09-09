Hugo man accused of murdering his wife

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a Hugo man who is suspected of murdering his wife.

Jeffrey Lyn Pierce, 71, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is accused of killing his wife, 48-year-old Ronnie Ranea Fitzpatrick-Pierce, according to an OSBI news release.

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office asked OSBI to assist with a murder investigation on May 7.

“The investigation revealed that Pierce stabbed Ronnie multiple times during a domestic violence incident at the couple’s home, and that his actions were not justified,” the news release states.

The Choctaw County District Attorney’s Office filed a count of first-degree murder with malice intent against Pierce, according to the news release.

OSBI Agents, assisted by Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park, took Pierce into custody at his home, located southeast of Hugo, on Sept. 9.

He was booked into the Choctaw County Detention Center and is denied bond at this time, according to the news release.

