HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Hugo Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old stroke survivor with memory and speech problems.

Serge Houten was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at a residence in Hugo.

Authorities say Houten has had a stroke and has short-term memory and speech problems.

Houten drives a silver 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK with Oklahoma license plate ‘BNN553’.

If you see Houten or know of his whereabouts, call authorities imediately.