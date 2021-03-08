Human remains discovered in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents say they are investigating after human remains were found on land owned by an Oklahoma university.

Officials say a human skull was found on Sunday on land near 38th and Gore in Lawton, which is land owned by Cameron University but not part of the campus.

On Monday, investigators say they found additional remains and clothing.

Based on the evidence at the scene, agents believe the deceased succumbed to the elements during February’s wintry weather.

However, it will be up to the medical examiner to determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.