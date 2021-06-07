Human remains found buried in backyard of Bethany home

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Human remains were found buried in a shallow grave Monday in Bethany after someone who lived at the home found them and called 911.

The Bethany Police Department was called to the scene near NW 31st Street and Rockwell Avenue Monday morning.

Bethany Police officials say they called in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation due to their agency being small and they needed more equipment for this investigation.

“We contacted OSBI crime investigation unit to come out and help us process the scene,” said Bethany Police Chief John Reid.

“It’s pretty scary,” said neighbor Kimberly Wilkerson. “It’s terrifying.”

It was a Monday morning 911 call from someone staying at the home that led authorities to find the decomposed body buried in the backyard.

“It was covered by a tarp, so it was placed there,” Reid said.

Authorities haven’t yet identified the remains. However, they said they know it was no accident.

“As of right now, the death is suspicious,” Reid said.

“It’s been a shock, told to keep the kids inside, keep them out of the backyard that’s kind of scary,” said neighbor Liz Sawyer.

Sawyer said she’s been living next to the home where the body was found for about 12 years.

According to her, an elderly woman used to live there before recently passing away.

Sawyer and her neighbor across the street, Kimberly Wilkerson remember her well.

“She was a great sweet lady, she knew everybody on the street,” Sawyer said.

“She took care of the neighborhood cats, she loved gardening,” Wilkerson said.

However, the neighbors tell KFOR that ever since her death, things haven’t been so quiet.

“That household did have a lot of activity going on,” Wilkerson said.

Reid said the home has been in the same family for years.

Meanwhile, neighbors said they are left looking for answers about what was going on inside the home next door.

“I just don’t want my kids knowing too much, but unfortunately I think they can hear and see all the chaos going on,” Wilkerson said.

KFOR will follow the investigation and provide information as it develops.