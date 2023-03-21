POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Pottawatomie County.

Officials say skeletal remains have been found near the town of St. Louis, Oklahoma.

Authorities with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office tell KFOR that partial human remains were discovered on March 7 at a property near Hwy 177 and Hwy 59.

Investigators say the landowner was out checking cattle when they discovered the bones.

On Monday, deputies went back to the scene and found the rest of the remains.

It will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.