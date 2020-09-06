Human remains found near Plaza District in OKC

OKCPD officers on-scene at the site where human remains where found near the Plaza District Saturday night.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Human skeletal remains were found by a woman walking her dog in a vacant lot near the Plaza District around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The woman found the remains when her dog ran off toward the back of the lot and discovered them.

Police say they believe the remains must have been there for a long time, and they will continue investigating.

A medical examiner and a dig team will process the scene Sunday morning.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

