OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Human skeletal remains were found by a woman walking her dog in a vacant lot near the Plaza District around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.
The woman found the remains when her dog ran off toward the back of the lot and discovered them.
Police say they believe the remains must have been there for a long time, and they will continue investigating.
A medical examiner and a dig team will process the scene Sunday morning.
Stay with KFOR as this story develops.
Latest Stories
- Human remains found near Plaza District in OKC
- Good Sunday Morning. Big changes on the way! Tracking hot temps and then a Fall Like Cold front with heavy rain and falling temps!
- Thousands evacuated as powerful Typhoon Haishen barrels toward Japan and the Korean Peninsula
- Tampa host committee, NFL pushing forward with plans for memorable 2021 Super Bowl experience
- NFL is now betting big on once-taboo gambling industry