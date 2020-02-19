Human remains found outside McAlester ID’d as that of missing pregnant woman

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Skeletal remains found outside of McAlester have been identified as that of a missing pregnant woman.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris confirmed to News 4 that the skeletal remains are that of Holly Cantrell.

Holly Cantrell was last seen on Jan. 20, 2017. She was seen on camera leaving McAlester Regional Health Clinic for her lunch break.

However, the pregnant 40-year-old mother of three never made it back to the clinic.

A hunter found Cantrell’s purse in February 2018. Human remains were found a month later.

The remains were sent to the National DNA Database for Missing and Unidentified Persons at the University of North Texas.

Tommy Cantrell, a close family member of Holly Cantrell, posted the following message on Facebook after the remains were identified:

“I hate to post this on here but this way I can get it out to everyone. It is with a sad and heavy heart to tell this but we have got the report back from Texas. The remains found was Holly’s. Please keep all of us in your prayers as we go through this.” Tommy Cantrell

Detective Preston Rodgers said the Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating Cantrell’s death.

Rodgers said they will go back over the case and conduct more interviews.

“They are going to do everything they can to solve the crime and get justice for [Holly],” Rodgers said.

