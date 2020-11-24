Human remains identified as missing Oklahoma man

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators say they are looking into a man’s death after his remains were recently identified in Pushmataha County.

In March of 2008, family members went to the Hugo Police Department to file a missing persons report for 67-year-old John Lafayette Mangrum.

However, Mangrum was never located.

In August of 2018, humans remains were discovered in a remote area of northern Pushmataha County.

At that point, OSBI agents, the Oklahoma Medical Examiner Forensic Anthropologist and local fire department volunteers conducted a thorough search of the area.

Eventually, the evidence was sent to the University of North Texas Health Science Center to possibly get a DNA match.

Recently, the center notified the OSBI that the remains were those of Mangrum.

Officials say Mangrum’s death is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.

LATEST STORIES: