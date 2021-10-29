Hummus sold in Oklahoma, 22 other states recalled for undeclared allergen

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods is voluntarily recalling some organic hummus products because it may contain an undeclared allergen, pine nut.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus 10 oz. was distributed in Oklahoma as well as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

The Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus is packaged in a 10 oz. plastic container, with a UPC Code: 044115403028.

The product is a refrigerated product with a Sell by Date DEC 12, 2021 (32I21). Sell by Date and Batch code information can be found printed on containers lid.

No illnesses have been confirmed to date.

No other products produced by Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Inc. are affected by this recall.

For additional information or to request a replacement please contact Cedar’s at hello@cedarsfoods.com – please reference Organic Mediterranean Hommus