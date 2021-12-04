Hundreds attend annual Cowboy Christmas Parade in Oklahoma City’s Stockyard City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Saturday’s crisp, wintery weather was perfect for the annual Cowboy Christmas Parade in Oklahoma City’s historic Stockyard City.

The parade had plenty of Old West styling, including longhorns and equestrian groups, and traditional parade favorites like marching bands, antique cars, law enforcement and military represented pageant royalty.

The Cowboy Christmas Parade.

And, of course, the famous Cowboy Santa came ridin’ on through as the grand marshal for this year’s parade.

Doug Sauter, former long time OKC Blazer hockey coach and avid horseman, did the honors as Cowboy Santa.