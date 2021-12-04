Hundreds attend annual Cowboy Christmas Parade in Oklahoma City’s Stockyard City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Saturday’s crisp, wintery weather was perfect for the annual Cowboy Christmas Parade in Oklahoma City’s historic Stockyard City.

The parade had plenty of Old West styling, including longhorns and equestrian groups, and traditional parade favorites like marching bands, antique cars, law enforcement and military represented pageant royalty.

Photo goes with story
The Cowboy Christmas Parade.

And, of course, the famous Cowboy Santa came ridin’ on through as the grand marshal for this year’s parade.

Doug Sauter, former long time OKC Blazer hockey coach and avid horseman, did the honors as Cowboy Santa.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter