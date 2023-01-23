OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds gathered outside the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum on Saturday for the 50th Annual March for Life.

The march started at the site before ending outside the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Dr. Owen Nease, pastor at Emmaus Baptist Church, was one of the featured speakers.

“Let’s be clear. Abortion is evil,” said Nease. “Life is valuable from the moment of conception, and life must be valued and protected at all stages.”

Anti-abortion advocates called the march a celebration after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. This was the first march since the historic decision.



“There is still work to be done,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley, with the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. “There’s still a war. Unborn children in the womb are still threatened and endangered because of the possibility of pharmaceutical abortion. That can’t stand.”

Before the march started, a mass took place at St. Joseph’s Old Cathedral. Supporters held up signs, prayed and chanted for the right to life.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted, “To those marching at the 50th anniversary of March for Life, thank you for being a voice to the voiceless.”

Planned Parenthood also commented on the first march since the Roe v. Wade decision; “The ruling that granted the constitutional right to abortion is gone now. We will continue to build a sexual and reproductive health and rights movement that centers equity and allows people to control their own bodies, lives and futures.”

While many saw Saturday’s march as a success from a Supreme Court win, the message was clear that the fight was far from over.

“We are here to bear witness to the value to the sacredness of human life,” said Dr. Alexander Schimpf, Archdiocese of Oklahoma City.

Sunday, abortion rights advocates rallied on the steps of the Capitol to show support for abortion rights and codification of Roe v. Wade, in response to the March for Life.

“We found that last year when it was overturned, that Roe was never enough. Roe was founded on right to privacy and what we need is a codified explicit protections for abortion access and abortion rights,” said Katie Weis, rally coordinator.