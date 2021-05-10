Hundreds of animals, dozens of species found malnourished, resorting to eating tree bark on Norman ranch

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – More than 300 exotic and farm animals, 80 different species in all, were seized from a farm in Norman after authorities alleged the animals were so hungry, they were eating the bark off of nearby trees.

Now the owners could be forced to pay more than $100,000 to Cleveland County.

The Animals of Rock Creek Farm is located near E. Rock Creek and 60th, but its cages are now empty.

Neighbors told News 4 that in the past two weeks the quiet stretch of road was lined with about 20 police cars and animal control vehicles as authorities spent hours confiscating everything including kangaroos, camels, African fruit bats, otters, antelope, yacks and zebra blends.

Court documents allege “most of these animals were deprived of food, water, shelter and veterinary care.”

Two baby ibex died soon after.

News 4 tried to reach the owners for their side of the story. A message to the Facebook page was met with an automatic response that called itself a farm that “rescues exotics” and that it is currently not open to the public.

The owners never responded to requests, but later the Facebook page was removed.

Court documents said “the animals have been in the care and custody of the Norman Animal Welfare Division, animal rescue groups, or community volunteers” and that “veterinary care is being provided to all.”

On Tuesday, the farm’s owners are due in court for a bond hearing when it could be determined they owe the city in excess of $100,000 for the veterinary care and boarding of all the animals.

Norman police said they are still investigating to determine if the animals were criminally mistreated or neglected.