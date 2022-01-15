Hundred homes evacuated in Comanche County as high winds fan several grassfires Friday night

Oklahoma City firefighters at the scene of a deadly warehouse fire.

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters were busy Friday night battling five high-wind-fanned grassfires that ignited in Comanche County and caused scores of homes to be evacuated.

The primary grassfires occurred in Elgin and Cache.

Crews evacuated approximately 100 Elgin homes in the area of Shadow Ridge Estates at Rt. 277 and Keeney Road, according to a news release from Comanche County Emergency Management.

Fifty-six firefighters from 15 departments worked together to contain the blaze, while the Elgin and Fletcher police departments worked with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office to provide traffic control.

Red Cross and Elgin Assembly of God opened evacuation shelters for residents because of the difficult weather.

Crews contained the fire by midnight and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

The Elgin grassfire did not cause any injuries or destroy any homes, but it did burn 120 acres of land.

A grassfire ignited at Airport Road in Cache at the same time as the Elgin blaze.

Residents were asked to avoid the areas of Lee Blvd to Baseline Road, from Airport Road to Deyo Mission Boulevard, as seven fire departments fought the grassfire.

No structures were lost or injuries caused during the Cache grassfire.

Three more grassfires began in the vicinity of Lake Lawtonka at Tacklebox Road as the fires burned in Elgin and Cache.

Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department was joined by Paradise Valley VFD, Meers VFD and Medicine Park VFD to contain the fires.

All five fires were caused by high winds and sparking power lines.