OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new job before the holidays, there are several companies that are taking part in a job fair.
The Oklahoma City Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Embassy Suites Will Rogers Airport, located at 1815 S. Meridian Ave. in Oklahoma City.
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Companies attending the job fair include:
- Cavender Auto Family
- City National Bank
- Clean the Uniform Company
- Heavy Equipment Colleges of America
- INTEGRIS Health
- JackBe Grocery
- Massey Services
- Mathis Brothers Furniture
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Oklahoma Department of Human Services
- Oklahoma Student Loan Authority
- PAIC Solar
- Tinker Air Force Base
- Titan Professional Resources/Grit Resources
- Webster Shipping/ Take Ten Tire.
Officials say hundreds of jobs are available.
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register, dress professionally, and bring plenty of resumes.
Parking and admission are free.