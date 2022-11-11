OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new job before the holidays, there are several companies that are taking part in a job fair.

The Oklahoma City Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Embassy Suites Will Rogers Airport, located at 1815 S. Meridian Ave. in Oklahoma City.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Companies attending the job fair include:

Cavender Auto Family

City National Bank

Clean the Uniform Company

Heavy Equipment Colleges of America

INTEGRIS Health

JackBe Grocery

Massey Services

Mathis Brothers Furniture

Nortek Air Solutions

Oklahoma Department of Human Services

Oklahoma Student Loan Authority

PAIC Solar

Tinker Air Force Base

Titan Professional Resources/Grit Resources

Webster Shipping/ Take Ten Tire.

Officials say hundreds of jobs are available.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register, dress professionally, and bring plenty of resumes.

Parking and admission are free.