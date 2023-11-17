OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of lucky students at a southwest metro elementary school got a big surprise Friday morning.

Metro shoe warehouse and Oklahoma City Public Schools teamed up to give them all new shoes.

“It fits!” one student said as she tried her shoes on.

Students receive new shoes. Image KFOR.

It was definitely a Friday to remember for some 600 Fillmore Elementary School Falcons. They kicked off the Christmas season just a little early with the brand new boxes of kicks. So many choices, all thanks to a partnership between the OKC Public School District and Metro Shoe Warehouse.

“It’s very heartwarming to help these kids,” said volunteer J.M. Parks. “It’s a great thing.”

It’s Metro Shoe Warehouse’s 12th year doing this. They help over 2,000 kids per year in the OKC district.

“It’s awesome, it’s a great feeling,” the owner of Metro Shoe Warehouse Jason Parks said. “We love doing it and we’ll continue to do it for a long, long time.”

School principal Stephanie Bowman said they kept it a secret in spirit of the holiday season.

Students receive new shoes. Image KFOR.

“So this morning we announced that everybody was getting a new pair of shoes and I just love seeing the excitement on their face,” Bowman said.

Volunteers helped students streamline the process to match the right size and the right style for every student.

“Christmas is around the corner and this is one less thing our parents have to worry about,” Bowman said.

Parks said they usually go to about 4 schools per year that the district picks out for them. He said that they raise money through their vendors to bring the shoes in.