Hundreds of metro students test positive for COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a new study provided a disturbing outlook on COVID-19 in schools, some metro school districts say they are dealing with hundreds of cases of the virus.

Earlier this month, in-person classes began at Oklahoma City Public Schools.

After a few days in school, the district announced that it was implementing a mask requirement for students and staff in classrooms.

Now, officials with the district have announced the latest COVID-19 data impacting classes.

Between Aug. 16 and Aug. 20, Oklahoma City Public Schools reported 237 students and 57 staff have self-reported positive cases for COVID-19.

Right now, the Edmond Public School District has recorded 234 students with COVID-19.

Recently, an Oklahoma doctor has shared models that show as many as 80 percent of elementary-aged children who haven’t had COVID or gotten the vaccine will catch the virus if schools don’t require face masks or conduct regular testing.

The CDC-funded study by North Carolina State University, the University of North Carolina and other institutions paints a grim picture of elementary schools that don’t mask or conduct regular testing.

It projects that about 80 percent of students who are unvaccinated or have not had the virus, labeled susceptible students, will catch the virus in 60 days. Projections for the entire first semester are that 90 percent of susceptible elementary students would be infected if the precautions aren’t taken.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter