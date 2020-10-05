Hundreds of Oklahoma college students in isolation due to exposure of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thousands of Oklahoma college students continue to attend in-person classes on campus, university officials are doing what they can to keep track of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials at the University of Oklahoma say there are 250 students and staff members who are being isolated or in quarantine.

Right now, 47 students or staff members are in isolation due to testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Authorities say 107 are being quarantined due to exposure to the virus, while 50 are being quarantined due to exposure in their household. Also, 46 others are being quarantined due to possible COVID-19 symptoms.

At Oklahoma State University, the Cowboys are dealing with 267 active cases of COVID-19. Right now, there are 28 students who are being quarantined in university-sponsored quarantine locations.

