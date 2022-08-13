EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans made time this weekend to do something very important. They stopped by local Bob Moore dealerships around the metro area to donate blood at the annual Bob Moore Blood Drive.

The Bob Moore blood drive, in association with Oklahoma Blood Institute, helps replenish blood shortages which often occur in the summer months.





Staff and volunteers at the Bob Moore Blood Drive. Images from Bob Moore Dealership.

“At Bob Moore, we love ways to give back to the community. We’ve been doing the blood drive since 1999 and especially with the blood shortage, we thought it would be a great time for it. And I just want to thank everyone who took their time to give blood and do their part today.” said Corey Rucker, General Manager of Bob Moore Subaru.

Donors both young and old came out to give the gift of life and one donor had a very personal reason why she donated today.

“I gave blood because my dad is a long term donor, so he kind of set the example. He actually was in a motorcycle accident and he had to receive several units of blood in the hospital. So, I saw that full circle and how it all comes back around and I know its important,” said donor, Ashley Conder.

As of right now, 450 Oklahomans donated blood at the drive.

Five blood donors will qualify as finalists for a new car giveaway and a chance to win a Kia Rio. News 4’s Kaitor Kay came out to show his support and to meet and greet the friendly folks who stopped by.

