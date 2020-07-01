Hundreds of Oklahomans line up to get much-needed unemployment help

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of Oklahomans waited in line Wednesday morning for unemployment help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is hosting multiple in-person, socially-distanced claim processing events.

“We recognize many of the claimants who have outstanding needs require in-person meetings with OESC staff and we want to resolve these issues as quickly as possible,” said OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “These upcoming events will increase our processing capacity significantly. We are committed to processing the remaining claims as quickly as possible, while keeping everyone safe and minimizing lines.”

The first events will take place at the Reed Conference Center in Midwest City on Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2. The events will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Oklahomans lined up outside of the Reed Conference Center wanting answers.

Some Oklahomans have been waiting months to receive any unemployment relief.

“I heard people, Monday, at the unemployment office saying they’ve been waiting three or four months. This can’t happen. People are going to get kicked out of houses, their apartments, lose homes. We just need to get one top of this and take care of the people of Oklahoma,” said Jimmie Moseley, who was among hundreds in line.

Officials said they had to transition all resources to the Reed Center and provide additional training for staff ahead of the claims events. As a result, the Will Rogers Building, OKC Eastside, and the Shawnee OESC locations will be closed July 1 and July 2.

OESC says it will be able to serve 500 claimants per day at the Reed Center. Once the first 500 claimants have received their ticket to hold their place in line, claimants who arrive after will be given a ‘front of the line’ pass for the following available date.

OESC will be able to process many types of claims at these events, including the following:

PUA – Filed Once and Locked Out

PUA – Never Filed

Credit Card Never Received

Fraudulent Claims

Language or Technological Assistance

UI

Initial Claim Filing Assistance.

Upon arrival, claimants will be divided into groups based on the above categories to better streamline the process and more efficiently serve attendees. Additionally, staff members from Conduent will be working with the OESC Fraud and Credit Card teams in-person to issue day-of payments for applicable cases.

