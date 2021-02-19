Hundreds of Oklahomans working to clean water damage from burst pipes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of pipes are bursting around the state, causing massive damage to homes, schools, businesses and churches.

“Hundreds, it’s probably in the five hundred range,” said Ryan Allen, with Service Master Restoration.

Allen says this week has been the busiest he’s ever seen his business, and he’s been working in restoration for 25 years.

“Very busy. We started getting jobs come in Monday and it’s been non-stop, 24/7,” he said.

On Friday morning, Allen worked inside Bethany First Church of the Nazarene, cleaning up damage from a pipe that had burst inside a wall.

“We had to come in and extract all the water out as fast as we could…There was about an inch and a half of water on the floor so you can imagine how that spreads out,” said Allen.

Allen says the same exact thing is happening all around the state. He expects the pipes to continue to burst after thawing out Friday and then refreezing overnight.

“I think today is gonna be a really big day for pipes to break…They’re gonna refreeze and then they’re gonna thaw again,” he said.

Allen says if this happens to you, the first thing you should do is get the water shut off and then call a plumber. He says you can try and start the clean up process yourself, but it’s best to call a restoration service as well as your insurance to make sure it’s all covered.

“The easiest thing somebody can do is move some of the furniture out of the way and extract as much of that water as you can with a shop vac,” said Allen.

Allen says it will take weeks, if not months, to get through the masses of damage the state is experiencing.

“We’ve been through freezes before in Oklahoma, but nothing like this,” he said.

If you are in need of restoration services, you can find the contact information for Service Master Restoration here.