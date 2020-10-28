Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans sit in the dark as OG&E crews continue to work

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to OG&E, 90,000 customers have their power back on, as hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans are forced to wait for crews to reach them.

“We are over here, like, with hypothermia,” Katy Sadler said.

Katy Sadler of Midwest City says she’s feeling the pain of being without power.

Inside, her temperatures are dropping fast, and outside, her branches are doing the same.

“It is cold,” Sadler said. “My gloves aren’t working. I can’t feel my finger tips.”

The early season storm is causing a big concern – problematic power lines.

In Moore, 12th Street is shut down as lines lie on roofs and across the road. Some homeowners were forced to evacuate.

In Oklahoma City, fires popped up all day due to downed limbs on lines; 2,000 OG&E crews scrambled to restore power.

However, there’s no set timeline, as hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans continue to sit in the dark.

“The outage affecting your home can be several miles away, so you may never see the crew as they are working,” OG&E spokesperson David Kimmel said.

The majority of the crews working are contractors from out of state.

“Hang in there,” Kimmel said. “We will get to you.”

As Oklahomans wait, Pastor Derrick Scobey at Ebenezer Church is offering warmth, food and beds to anyone who needs it.

“This is a house of prayer and worship, but tonight it’s a house of refuge,” Pastor Derrick Scobey said.

If a customer needs to report a downed line, they should email custcaredept@oge.com with their account information and their location.

