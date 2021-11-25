Hundreds participate in Oklahoma City Turkey Tracks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of Oklahomans put off Thanksgiving feasting and worked up an appetite with a big run.

The 2021 Oklahoma City Turkey Tracks running event was held Thursday morning.

The 5K and 1-mile fun run started in downtown Oklahoma City and weaved through Midtown, Heritage Hills and Automobile Alley.

Photo goes with story
Oklahoma City Turkey Tracks runners.

The weather was brisk Thursday morning.

“It’s very fun, very enjoyable atmosphere. It’s very cold but overall it’s such a fun race,” participant Taylor Harris said.

Runners were awarded medals featuring a Thanksgiving-appropriate turkey and foliage design.

“I love doing these races – it’s fun. You can get medals, so why not go out and run,” participant Connor Torson said.

Photo goes with story
The Oklahoma City Turkey Tracks medal.

While the medals they received after the race were nice, so were the donuts they were given before the race.

