Hunters can sign up as organ and tissue donors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are gearing up for hunting season, a local organization is working to help you save a life.

LifeShare of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation are teaming up to help hunters and anglers register to become an organ and tissue donor when they purchase a hunting and fishing license.

“Hunting and fishing are very important in Oklahoma, and we hope by partnering with the Wildlife Department, outdoorsmen will see that creating a tradition of generosity through donation is just as important,” said Jeffrey Orlowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeShare. “In so-doing, we also are excited to provide Oklahomans with another way to register their decision to save lives.”

Oklahoma is one of the first states to adopt this new way to register to be an organ and tissue donor.

“Many years ago, someone chose to check the organ donor box, and their family’s loss saved my father’s life through a heart transplant,” said Nels Rodefeld, chief of communication and education for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “Without that the transplant, we would have never gone on another deer hunt, or even made another fishing trip together. When you check the box, you could not only be giving the gift of life to someone, but also the gift of comfort to your family — knowing that a part of you may live on if something tragic ever happened.”

Right now, there are approximately 600 Oklahomans waiting for a lifesaving donation.