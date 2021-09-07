Huntington’s Disease Society of America to host in-person Team Hope Walk in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Members of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Oklahoma Chapter will walk for hope in Oklahoma City, later this month, with the purpose of raising money to improve the lives of folks affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.

The HDSA’s Oklahoma City Team Hope Walk will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, at Bluff Creek Park’s Continental Pavilion.

“I am so excited to bring back the Oklahoma City Team Hope Walk back in person,” said Jessica Fitzpatrick, Event Coordinator. “This is such an important event to our HD families for many reasons. The funds raised and the community support are significant in our fight against HD. It’s sure to be an afternoon of laughter and smiles after a long year apart.”

HDSA Oklahoma City Team Hope Walk. Image provided by HDSA Oklahoma City.

Team Hope is the largest national grassroots fundraising event for HDSA. It takes place in more than 100 cities throughout the country.

“Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families,” the news release states.

The event has raised more than $20 million for Huntington’s disease since it was started in 2007, a Team Hope news release states.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic brain disease, passed down from generation to generation. Symptoms are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s simultaneously, according to the news release.

Approximately 41,000 Americans are symptomatic for Huntington’s Disease, and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease, the news release states.

Go to hdsa.org/thwokc to register for the event or to donate.