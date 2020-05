OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular water park says it is ready to hire hundreds of Oklahomans for the summer season.

Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City, which was formerly White Water Bay, says it will hire 250 seasonal employees for the summer.

The positions include food service, aquatics, park services, front gate and admissions, retail, and security officers.

All applicants must be at least 16-years-old and apply online.

Qualified individuals will be contacted for a virtual interview.