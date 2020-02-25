“Hurry, it’s really hot,” Oklahoma City firefighters release terrifying 911 call following apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We’re getting a better look at a blaze that caused two people to become trapped inside a burning apartment building in Oklahoma City.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters were called to an apartment fire near S.W. 89th and May Ave.

“I heard some crackling, popping, and I looked out the window, and I see big flames coming out of this area,” witness Cindy Carr said. “I was standing right here at the bottom of the stairs and the heat, you could feel the heat, like when you open the oven.”

The fire spread so quickly that two people had to be rescued from one area of the building.

“[Firefighters] had a report en route there was a calling party that was trapped inside the breezeway, couldn’t make it out. Our first crews on scene pulled two people from one of the apartments,” Battalion Chief Mike Kelley said.

Now, we're getting a better look at the intensity of the fire.

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department released helmet cam video of the blaze and the 911 call for help.

In the video, firefighters arrive on the scene and find a massive blaze consuming one of the buildings.

During the 911 call, fire crews learn that the victims are trapped in a breezeway of the building. Officials told the victims to get on the ground and put their shirts over their faces to prevent smoke inhalation.

"Hurry, it's really hot!" the caller is heard saying.

One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital after a ceiling fell on him. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

The structure was valued at about $500,000 and is considered a total loss.